Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Gateley Stock Performance

GTLY opened at GBX 190 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.58. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of £236.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,583.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Gateley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

