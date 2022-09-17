Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Gala has a market cap of $338.15 million and approximately $66.68 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

