FY2024 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

