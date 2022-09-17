Furucombo Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $763,744.47 and approximately $108,590.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

