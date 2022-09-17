Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) a C$0.51 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 target price on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.
About Southern Silver Exploration
