Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) a C$0.51 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 target price on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

