FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 12,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

