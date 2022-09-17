Frax Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.30 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $11.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,422,748,540 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

