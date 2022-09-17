FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $153.08. 6,527,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.80. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

