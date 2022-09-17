Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in August

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

