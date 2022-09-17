FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Insider Sells $308,041.02 in Stock

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.77. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.91 and a 1 year high of $282.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

