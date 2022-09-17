Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,619. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

