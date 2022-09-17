First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

