First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $78.49. 19,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 45,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

