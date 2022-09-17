First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $78.49. 19,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 45,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.