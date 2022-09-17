First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $429,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

