First Community Trust NA Sells 255 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

