First Community Trust NA Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Community Trust NA lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $189,247,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $80.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

