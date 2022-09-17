First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.37

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $32.09. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 33,571 shares trading hands.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $541.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

