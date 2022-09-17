First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.37

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $32.09. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 33,571 shares trading hands.
First Community Bankshares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $541.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.
First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.
Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
