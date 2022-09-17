First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 167 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

