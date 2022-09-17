First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.11

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.11 and traded as high as $33.83. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 20,589 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

