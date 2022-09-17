FibSWAP DEx Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $11,629.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,364,490,321 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
