FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of FGI Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 22,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

