Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.62

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.62 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 155.52 ($1.88). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 155.30 ($1.88), with a volume of 1,033,289 shares changing hands.
FXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.56. The firm has a market cap of £892.35 million and a PE ratio of 352.56.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
