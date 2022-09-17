Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FGPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.
