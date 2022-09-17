Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FGPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

