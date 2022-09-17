Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Femasys Price Performance

Femasys stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 34,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,147. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. Equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also

