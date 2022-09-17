Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $51.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

