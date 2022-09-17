Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

FAST opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,923,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,036,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

