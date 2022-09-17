Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Acquires $24,310.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $24,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FAST stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

