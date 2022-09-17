Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Head to Head Review

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Veracyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences and Veracyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Veracyte 0 0 6 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $69.14, suggesting a potential upside of 76.16%. Veracyte has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.10%. Given Veracyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veracyte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -37.90% -22.07% -11.19% Veracyte -18.13% -4.05% -3.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Veracyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 3.93 -$595.63 million ($4.23) -9.28 Veracyte $219.51 million 6.02 -$75.56 million ($0.68) -27.16

Veracyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exact Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veracyte beats Exact Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis. It is also developing Percepta Genomic Atlas to help inform lung cancer treatment decisions; Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. Veracyte, Inc. has technology licensing and collaboration arrangements with Johnson & Johnson; Acerta Pharma; and CareDx. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.