Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Shares Down 1.2%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 402,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 213,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

EPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

