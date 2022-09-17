EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Stock Price Down 21%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 21% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 6,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

