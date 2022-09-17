Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 54,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

