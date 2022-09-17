Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Escalade worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Escalade by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.14. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

