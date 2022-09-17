ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.