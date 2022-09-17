ESAB Co. (ESAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 14th

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,005,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,071,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,883,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.