Ergo 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.43 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00021058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $245.52 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,883.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00169902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00287939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00763446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00614558 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00263333 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

