Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 16th (AVD, BWXT, LTC, MU, NLST, NVEC, TEL, THGPF, TTC, USAK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 16th:
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
