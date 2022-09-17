Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 16th (AVD, BWXT, LTC, MU, NLST, NVEC, TEL, THGPF, TTC, USAK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 16th:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get American Vanguard Co alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.