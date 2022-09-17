Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 16th (AVD, BWXT, LTC, MU, NLST, NVEC, TEL, THGPF, TTC, USAK)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 16th:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.