Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

