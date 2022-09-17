Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $624.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $664.71 and its 200 day moving average is $685.80. Equinix has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $873.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi grew its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 463,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,200,000 after buying an additional 76,470 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.