EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in August

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

