ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 0.5%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.
About ENB Financial
ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
