Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Stock Price Down 9%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.