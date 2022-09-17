Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives $47.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

