Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average of $214.14. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $142.20 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

