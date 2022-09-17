EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EG Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.76 during trading hours on Friday. 80,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. EG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,628,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.