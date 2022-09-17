Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $300,441.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

