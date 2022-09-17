Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.20.

NYSE:EMN opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,768,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,273,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

