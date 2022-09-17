E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Short Interest Update

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EICCF remained flat at 4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. E Automotive has a 12-month low of 4.41 and a 12-month high of 7.18.

Get E Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.