Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dufry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.48. 363,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUFRY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

