DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.00.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 44,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,569. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.