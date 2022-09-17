Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.60 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.13). 1,454,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,575,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.45.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

